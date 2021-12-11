VIRAL: Cow undergoes surgery after swallowing gold chain worth Rs 80,000

In a rare and astonishing event, a cow in Karnataka underwent surgery after it managed to accidentally swallow a gold chain. The cow belongs to Srikanth Hegde and his family living in Heepanahalli, Sirsi Taluk, Uttara Kannada district.

The incident took place on the eve of Diwali when the family was performing 'Gow Puja'. In Indian culture, cows are considered holy and pure and worshipped and for this occasion, they are dressed with garlands and flowers and some families even like to put jewellery on their cows to make the puja even more special.

In this case, also, the family put a gold chain that weighed around 20 gms around the neck of the cow along with flowers. Once the puja was over, the family removed the chain and flowers and kept them aside. But minutes later, the gold chain went missing and the family began searching it in every nook and corner of the house.

After some time, they got suspicious that the cow might have swallowed the chain and for 30-35 days, the family kept a watch for the chain in the cow's dung but still couldn't find it.

They finally went and consulted a veterinary doctor who with the help of a metal detector confirmed the presence of metal inside the cow’s stomach. A scan was also conducted to determine the exact spot of the chain in the cow's stomach.

Once the family gave their permission, the cow was operated and the chain was surgically removed from its stomach. However, the chain now only weighs about 18 gms since a small bit of the chain remains missing.