Viral clip shows Indian family struggling to order breads, internet can’t stop laughing

India, a land of diverse cultures and cuisines, is renowned for its vast array of delicious breads that cater to every taste and preference. From the spicy, flaky layers of a well-made paratha to the buttery aroma of naan, Indian breads have become an integral part of the country's culinary identity. With over 30 varieties of rotis to choose from, it's no wonder that every bread order at any Indian restaurant warrants serious discussion. A video shared by RJ Abhinav on Instagram captures the seemingly effortless struggle every family faces when ordering their bread of choice.

In the clip, RJ Abhinav and his family are seen ordering a variety of dishes, including dal makhani, kadhai paneer, butter chicken, hara bhara kebab, and tikka. However, things take a turn when the waiter asks for their bread order. Abhinav asks his parents for their preference, leading to a heated debate over whether to order butter/plain tandoori roti or garlic naan. The conversation quickly becomes complicated, with the family arguing over the number of slices they receive with each order. This then leads to another discussion about the size of the bread, with everyone having differing opinions.

Just as they think they've finished their order, their mother interrupts them, wanting to make another change. The family is left contemplating, and before they can confirm their order, the waiter cancels it, announcing that the kitchen is closed for the night. The video ends with the family leaving the restaurant disappointed, while viewers can't help but laugh at this familiar situation.

Social media reactions:

One user wrote, "You can't go wrong! Choosing the bread is important."

Another said, "It's every family's struggle and the hardest part."

One viewer commented, "Perfect."

One foodie asked, "Is this a universal order for all families and is it a confusion for rotis?"

