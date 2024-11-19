A shocking yet adorable video showing a giant black bear opening a car door and hopping in it has left netizens in awe.

The clip, shared on Instagram, begins with the bear roaming on the road. As he stops near a car, he looks what's inside it and moves past. Next, he stops near another car, opens the doors, and quickly gets inside.

"The way he smiled, hoped in and quickly shut the door - he's definitely done this before", the video was titled. This lovely video got circulated in no time, leaving the internet stunned.

The viral clip has garnered over 307 k likes, with netizens sharing their views on it.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Safe to say that he's smarter than the average bears", an user commented.

Another user hilariously commented, "He's got to go to work as an Uber driver".

A third joined, "That's how she learned her lesson about not locking the car".