Viral clip of toddler greeting an insect melts hearts online

screengrab

New Delhi: The videos that capture children's innocence are utterly heartwarming to watch. These are the videos that have the ability to immediately improve someone's mood. If you're looking for something like this, this Instagram video will make you very pleased. This video depicts a small child greeting an insect.



The video begins with a young boy bending down and saying, "Hello, hello," while staring attentively at something on the road. The camera zooms in on the object, revealing that she is greeting a ladybug.

“Hi! Hello!” reads the clip caption.

The video went insanely viral on social media and won the hearts of netizens.

Reactions:

"I love it when little kids find new things. She's adorable," one Instagram user said. "This is so cute!" exclaimed another. "I'm madly in love with her! So adorable," said a third. "This is absolutely amazing. Thank you," a fourth person said. "We humans must remain more like our inner kid. "Honest and kind," remarked a fifth.