A short dance video featuring a couple enjoying the scenic beauty of Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley went viral recently with claims that it showed Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife Himanshi during their honeymoon just days before the Pahalgam terror attack. However, the couple in the video has now come forward stating that they are not connected to the Navy officer in any way.

The 19-second clip shows a young couple dancing to the popular Coke Studio track Jhol with the lush green meadows of Kashmir in the background. It quickly spread across social media platforms including X where users claimed it captured one of the officer's final happy moments with his wife.

But Ashish Sehrawat and Yashika Sharma, the real couple in the video, have identified themselves as the people in the footage. In a video posted to Instagram, they clarified that the clip was filmed on April 14 during their vacation and has no connection to the tragic incident.

We are alive. We don’t know how our video is being used like this. It’s heartbreaking, said Yashika in the post. The couple also expressed condolences to Lieutenant Narwal’s family and urged users to report any post that misuses their video.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife had travelled to Pahalgam for their honeymoon following their wedding on April 16. The young Navy officer was killed in a terrorist attack on April 22 which shook the nation and sparked widespread grief.

