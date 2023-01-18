Search icon
Viral: Climate activist Greata Thunberg's arrest prompts hilarious Andrew Tate memes on internet

Social media users are now flooded with photos and videos of Thunberg being carried away by police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

Greta Thunberg, an activist for climate change, was arrested while protesting the demolition of a community village to build a coal mine in Germany. The activists were holding a demonstration in Germany to demand that the country prioritise the growth of their sources of renewable energy. They were taken into custody for refusing to leave the premises in spite of receiving many warnings that they would be removed by force from the grounds.

There are already several photos and videos going viral showing Thunberg being taken away by three police officers. After a short detention and identification check, she was eventually freed.

Greta's imprisonment, on the other hand, has divided the internet, since it has prompted a flashback to the December 2022 confrontation between Andrew Tate and the 20-year-old environmental activist. Additionally, her arrest has been compared to that of other prominent Indian politicians who have been detained in India in the past.

Here are some of the viral post on Twitter: 

