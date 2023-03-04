'Karwali beizzati?': Netizens spark hilarious meme fest after ChatGPT fails UPSC Civil Services exam

'Karwali bezzati?': Netizens spark hilarious meme fest after ChatGPT fails UPSC Civil Services exam (Photo: Twitter)

UPSC exam: The UPSC Civil services exam is one of the toughest exams in India. And this has once again been proven as ChatGPT couldn't crack the exam. The popular AI chatbot earlier cleared the Wharton MBA examination. However, it has failed to crack the high-profile UPSC CSE preliminary exam.

The chatbot could only answer 54 out of 100 questions from Question Paper 1 of the UPSC Prelims 2022, reports suggest. Since its launch in November last year, ChatGPT has been in the news with many becoming addicted to the new craze.

But it couldn't crack the UPSC exam. And now, netizens are reacting to the news with hilarious memes and sarcastic comments. One user wrote, "Finally ChatGPT could not do something. And UPSC keeps its tag of toughest exam." Another user wrote, "ChatGPT failed UPSC Inspite of AI and Evolved Learning, coz all that was Missing, was this Attitude."

Check out how other users have reacted to the ChatGPT failing the UPSC exam:

CHAT GPT cleared Wharton's MBA final exams, US medical licensing exam



But failed at IAS prelims exam



UPSC pahle attempt mein kisi ka nahi nikalta dost pic.twitter.com/VRZb12DDZ2 — Azhar Jafri Videowala (@zhr_jafri) March 3, 2023

ChatGPT failed UPSC Inspite of AI

and Evolved Learning, coz all that

was Missing, was this Attitude pic.twitter.com/Wt6qj6UiQM — Ankush (@_James_Bong) March 4, 2023

AI Chatbot ChatGPT Fails UPSC Prelims Exam

UPSC be like pic.twitter.com/w9eFP4n1pC — Abhilash Chowdhary (@Abhilash0109) March 4, 2023

UPSC Aspirants to ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/niyXlyNPWZ — Akira Desai (@problemtoignore) March 3, 2023

ChatGPT failed In UPSC exam.



Person who cleared UPSC in first attempt. pic.twitter.com/aP3fJ1YTTX — Mayank Mahi (@MayankMahi12) March 4, 2023

ChatGPT fails UPSC exam, answers only 54 out of 100 questions correctly: Report pic.twitter.com/AfOOA3bJBX — @Sansaari_monk (@rishiiiijain) March 3, 2023

