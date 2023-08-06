Viral chat: Boss receives drunk text from employee, wins hearts for all the right reasons

In the text, the intoxicated employee expressed deep appreciation for his boss, thanking him for his trust and constant motivation to perform better.

New Delhi: An employee surprised everyone when he sent a late-night text to his boss while being drunk. But contrary to what one might expect, the conversation didn't go haywire; instead, it went viral for all the right reasons. The boss, Sidhant, decided to share a screenshot of this unexpected and heartwarming text exchange on the microblogging site X.

In the text, the intoxicated employee expressed deep appreciation for his boss, thanking him for his trust and constant motivation to perform better. The employee also highlighted how rare it is to find a good manager like Sidhant. Touched by the heartfelt message, Sidhant shared it with his followers.

Drunk text from ex is okay but have you ever received drunk texts like these? pic.twitter.com/rvkaGMYqLl — Siddhant (@siddhantmin) August 4, 2023

The employee's text read, "Boss, I am drunk, but let me tell you this. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for always pushing me harder. A good manager is more difficult to find than a good company. So, I consider myself lucky. Take a moment to appreciate yourself, eh. Bye :P (sic)."

Sidhant playfully captioned the post with, "Drunk text from an ex is okay, but have you ever received drunk texts like these?"

The post quickly garnered positive responses from internet users. Many praised Sidhant for his positive influence and expressed their desire to have a boss like him. Some users even humorously suggested that Sidhant include the text in his CV.

Here are some of the reactions below:

This would be a win if you're a manager/leader. Such a wholesome text. https://t.co/7VL8Ss36tw — Rinaldo Rex (@Rinaldorex) August 4, 2023