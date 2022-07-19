Search icon
Viral CCTV footage of mysterious pale figure leaves netizens puzzled, sparks debate among paranormal enthusiasts

The pale white figure appears lanky but human-like. It also appears leaned down in a back garden, approaching the home owner's car.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

The eerie figure was caught near a house in Kentucky, the United States.

A spooky security video of a mystery pale creature has gone viral, sparking a debate among paranormal enthusiasts worldwide.

The footage was captured on a video in Morehead, Kentucky. When it was shared online, it sparked speculation on Twitter about what it could be.

“You can see his face clearly, ” the person recording the video can be heard saying. “Here’s the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY,” read the caption shared along with the video on Twitter.

 

The video went viral, receiving over 5 lakh views and a deluge of comments on the microblogging site. "Do you know where it is?" "I'm a member of a paranormal research team headquartered in Morehead," said one user wondering about the incident's details, while another said, "I feel like this looks like a human in a body suit."

 

 

 

Netizens have tried to analyse the recording ever since it was shared on 9 July. Many users ended up debating the authenticity of the clip.

This isn't the first time a video of an alleged supernatural creature has gone viral online. An Internet outrage had earlier been caused by a video of a "ghost" at a UK pub. The manager of Cardiff's Lansdowne Pub shared the CCTV tape and asserted that the ghost spotted there was actually the former proprietor of the establishment who is currently trying to force its closure by scaring diners.

