Viral: Burglars steal 25 OnePlus smartphones from Ludhiana store

Police officials outside the showroom: Himanshu Mahajan

A OnePlus mobile phone showroom was reportedly burgled during the early hours on September 19 in Flamez Mall on Malhar road in Ludhiana. The thieves were around five or six in number and stole about 25 smartphone headsets.

As soon as they arrived, police officers inspected the area and any potential entry points. The showroom had no shutters, and its main entrance was a large glass door that was typically locked at night by an iron chain. The staff at the showroom claimed that the mall management was in charge of providing security for the outlet.