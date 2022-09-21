Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral: Burglars steal 25 OnePlus smartphones from Ludhiana store

The showroom had no shutters, and its main entrance was a large glass door that was typically locked at night by an iron chain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

Viral: Burglars steal 25 OnePlus smartphones from Ludhiana store
Police officials outside the showroom: Himanshu Mahajan
A OnePlus mobile phone showroom was reportedly burgled during the early hours on September 19 in Flamez Mall on Malhar road in Ludhiana. The thieves were around five or six in number and stole about 25 smartphone headsets. 
 
As soon as they arrived, police officers inspected the area and any potential entry points. The showroom had no shutters, and its main entrance was a large glass door that was typically locked at night by an iron chain. The staff at the showroom claimed that the mall management was in charge of providing security for the outlet.
 
In order to find any information about the criminals, the police checked security cameras outside the mall as well as CCTV footage from other showrooms in the area. After reviewing the sale and purchase records, the showroom owners would disclose the precise amount of loss. A case has been filed under Section 380 of the IPC in the interim.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
David Warner shares pic of Aaron Finch-Virat Kohli, fan points out Rohit Sharma is captain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.