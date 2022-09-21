Viral: Burglars steal 25 OnePlus smartphones from Ludhiana store

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 09:08 AM IST
A OnePlus mobile phone showroom was reportedly burgled during the early hours on September 19 in Flamez Mall on Malhar road in Ludhiana. The thieves were around five or six in number and stole about 25 smartphone headsets.
As soon as they arrived, police officers inspected the area and any potential entry points. The showroom had no shutters, and its main entrance was a large glass door that was typically locked at night by an iron chain. The staff at the showroom claimed that the mall management was in charge of providing security for the outlet.
In order to find any information about the criminals, the police checked security cameras outside the mall as well as CCTV footage from other showrooms in the area. After reviewing the sale and purchase records, the showroom owners would disclose the precise amount of loss. A case has been filed under Section 380 of the IPC in the interim.