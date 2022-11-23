British man catches massive 30 kg goldfish, pictures go viral (Photos: Facebook/Bluewater Lakes)

A British fisherman named Andy Hackett has caught a massive 30 kg goldfish. The man caught the fish while fishing at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne in France. The pictures of one of the world's largest goldfish have surfaced on social media and are going viral. The fish, which is a cross between the leather carp and the koi carp, is nicknamed the Carrot

The Facebook page of Bluewater lakes has shared images of the angler with the fish with the caption, "CARROT weighing in @67.4lbs!! Well done, Andy, top dangling." The images were shared on November 3. Since being shared, the pictures have gone viral on social media.

"I always knew the Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it. I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it," Daily Mail quoted the angler as saying.

Reports suggest that after posing for photographs with the big fish, Hackett released it in the lake.

