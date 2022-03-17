Viral: BMW 6 Series modified with machine gun by Ukrainians to fight Russian forces - WATCH

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine is going forward with full force, many Ukrainian civilians have picked up arms and joined the army to fight the Russian military. Many people have also figured out innovative ways to protect their country, according to a recent viral video.

A video that has been doing rounds on social media shows a car that has been modified and fitted to fight the Russian forces. The video has been shared multiple times on social media, and clearly indicates that the Ukrainians mean business when it comes to fighting in the war.

In the video, a BMW 6 Series car can be seen with special modifications, with a machine gun fitted and mounted on top of it to fight the Russian forces. The locals in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv had modified the car to assist in the ongoing war.

#Ukraine: A open top BMW 6 series with a NSV 12,7x108 heavy machine gun mounted - is not something you see everyday. pic.twitter.com/wWGrg5ddEU — Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 14, 2022

The car, which is a standard BMW 6 Series, can be seen with an open-top, with a truck-mounted machine gun attached to it. The video was uploaded on Twitter by a user named Ukrainian Weapon Tracker and has garnered thousands of views.

The luxury BMW convertible car has seemed to have ditched its high-end appeal and has embraced a more dangerous front. According to reports, the machine gun mounted on the car is a Soviet-Era NSV chambered in 12.7 X 108.

The engine capacity is not known for this specific model of the BMW, but it is likely that it has a V8 engine, which can easily outrun a Russian tank, despite the heavy machine gun mounted on its trunk. Though it can launch strategic attacks, a BMW is not built to survive the heavy artillery in a battle.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine had begun on February 26, when the Russian forces had entered the border of the country and launched a series of attacks in cities. The United Nations has reported that since the invasion began, hundreds of civilian casualties have been reported.