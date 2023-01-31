Search icon
'Kim-bearly Kardashian': Viral Black bear clicks 400 selfies, impresses netizens

In an unusual occurrence, a wildlife camera has now captured a black bear whose curiosity has made it popular on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

Amazing and rarely seen footage of nature is frequently captured by monitoring cameras placed in wildlife. After repeatedly taking selfies with a wildlife camera set up in Colorado, US, a bear recently went viral. In an unusual occurrence, a modern camera has now captured an animal whose curiosity has made it popular on social media.

A black bear that was caught on a wildlife camera taking hundreds of selfies—400 in one night—became an internet sensation. The incident was revealed after images of the bear clearly enjoying itself were posted to Twitter by the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Department.

With the caption that reads, “Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor wildlife across Boulder open space. Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies.” In the comments section, it was noted that the photos were posted initially on their official Instagram account on November 27.

 

 

The pictures were taken, which attracted internet users' attention after going viral on social media. On his Twitter page, IFS officer Dipanshu Kabra also posted the popular black bear pictures, asking his followers which one they liked. On social media, the trending tweet has received over 14,000 likes and numerous comments from users. "Wild animals have their own feelings and expressions," one person said. "How interesting Must be a female," another said.

 

 

