Viral: Biryani Samosa? Desi foodies get virtual stomach ache by just looking at it

screengrab

New Delhi: One of the finest comfort foods are fresh, crispy samosas. Samosas are also well-known for their ability to hold a range of fillings. Veggies, lentils, poha, cheese, keema, chicken... you can put anything inside a samosa and it will still taste good. We are not unfamiliar with these types. But have you ever heard of biryani being stuffed inside a samosa? Well, a post going insanely viral on social media shows a person making the samosa by stuffing chicken biryani in it. Yes you heard it absolutely right. Take a look here!

presenting biryani samosa pic.twitter.com/i5wBCrNF7Y — ghalib e wosta (@khansaamaa) March 26, 2023

Pictures posted on Twitter by user @khansaamaa revealed Biryani stuffed into samosa dough and fried, resulting in the infamous 'Biryani Samosa.' The Indian savoury pastry was filled with rice and chicken shreds in this fusion meal.

The post already has over 186k views and numerous comments. Surprisingly, a significant portion of Twitter expressed a desire to try this odd concoction. Many people commented on how much tastier the samosa appears than the gulab jamun samosa or cramosas. However, some people totally rejected the dish, writing that it looked terrifying. Some merely requested that people stop playing with the snack.



"Someone please BAN this person from going to the kitchen," one user posted. "It's one of those love-hate relationships for me," said another. "God bless those who will eat this cold," a third user wrote.