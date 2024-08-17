Twitter
Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Viral

Viral: Bird seen unfurling stuck Indian flag, sparks mixed reactions online, watch video

A viral video of a bird seemingly unfurling the stuck Indian national flag during a flag-hoisting ceremony in Kerala has sparked debates.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

Viral: Bird seen unfurling stuck Indian flag, sparks mixed reactions online, watch video
Source : X (formally known as Twitter)
Viral Video: A video featuring a bird, likely a crow, seemingly unfurling the Indian national flag after it got stuck during a flag-hoisting ceremony in Kerala has gone viral on social media. Many users have described the moment as "divine intervention."

The video, shared by a user named Shilpa on X, shows a crowd gathered to hoist the national flag, presumably for Independence Day. As the flag becomes stuck at the top of the pole, a crow appears out of nowhere. Moments later, the flag is seen fully unfurled.

 

 

The caption of the post reads: "Kerala - National Flag got stuck at the top while hoisting. A bird came from nowhere and unfurled it."

Several social media users linked the incident to a sense of patriotism and described it as a special, symbolic moment. One user commented, "That sounds like a beautiful and symbolic moment! Nature stepping in to help during such a significant event must have felt magical. It's moments like these that make ceremonies even more memorable." Another user added, "Wow, that's such a heartwarming and symbolic moment! Nature truly has its own way of showing up when we least expect it."

However, not everyone agreed with this interpretation. Some social media users pointed out that the bird's actions might not have been related to the flag at all. They suggested that the bird merely sat on a coconut tree leaf behind the flagpole, and the camera angle created the illusion that it had interfered with the flag.

One user noted, "Look closer. The bird actually sat on the coconut tree leaf behind and then flew away. It didn't even come to the pole. The angle makes it look so." Another commented, "I really don't want to be the party popper, but that bird sat on the coconut branch and flew away from there. Have a closer look. The camera is positioned in a way that makes it look like the bird did something." Another said, "Bird came and sat on the tree behind the flag, nothing to do with the unfurling of the flag."

India celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The viral video has added an unexpected twist to the celebrations, sparking discussions and debates on social media about the role of the crow in the flag-hoisting ceremony.

 

