Viral: Bengaluru intern takes day off, the reason will stun you

A Bengaluru intern quit his internship post a day off, gaining widespread attention online.

Most people take a day off from work to relax, spend time with loved ones, or even attend a job interview. However, an intern in Bengaluru recently took a day off for a very unusual reason. When he returned to work, he surprised his boss with an unexpected announcement: he no longer needed the internship.

This surprising news was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user Karthik Sridharan, who posted a screenshot of the intern's WhatsApp conversation with his boss. The story quickly gained attention on social media.

In the conversation, the boss asked the intern why he was absent from work the previous Friday. The intern then explained that he had taken the day off to meet with a venture capitalist (VC) and had successfully secured funding for his AI startup. As a result, he no longer needed the internship.

The intern’s response was simple: "Hey, sorry I took a leave because I had a meeting with a VC. My AI startup got funded. I don’t need the internship anymore."

This only happens in Bangalore - pic.twitter.com/KtfB6dhJl5 — Karthik Sridharan (@KarthikS2206) September 1, 2024

Since the post was shared on X, it has received over 2.7 lakh views, with the numbers continuing to grow. People have taken to the comments section to share their reactions to the intern's bold move.

One user joked, "LOL! I wonder if he found his co-founder while stuck in a silk board traffic!" Another simply commented, "This is crazy!" A third person expressed, "I guess that internship was just the warm-up!" while a fourth added, "That’s a great thing."

The story highlights the unpredictable nature of life in Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s startup capital, where such surprises seem almost normal.

