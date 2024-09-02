Viral: Bengaluru intern takes day off, the reason will stun you

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K: Two dead, several trapped as landslide, shooting stone hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

Shakil Khan: Leading innovation in IT solutions and empowering global business growth through One97 Technologies

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

RSS backs nationwide caste census, says 'it is a sensitive issue, should not be used as...'

Suraj Nangia firmly leads Nangia Group into its next frontier: NangiaNXT and Healthcare Consulting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K: Two dead, several trapped as landslide, shooting stone hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

J-K: Two dead, several trapped as landslide, shooting stone hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

Shakil Khan: Leading innovation in IT solutions and empowering global business growth through One97 Technologies

Shakil Khan: Leading innovation in IT solutions and empowering global business growth through One97 Technologies

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India: Check price, features of Hyundai Creta rival

7 largest butterflies in the world

7 largest butterflies in the world

8 ancient animals that are still alive

8 ancient animals that are still alive

Seven Indian states with highest liquor consumption among women 

Seven Indian states with highest liquor consumption among women 

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

HomeViral

Viral

Viral: Bengaluru intern takes day off, the reason will stun you

A Bengaluru intern quit his internship post a day off, gaining widespread attention online.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

Viral: Bengaluru intern takes day off, the reason will stun you
Viral post about the reason behind the leave of an Intern
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Most people take a day off from work to relax, spend time with loved ones, or even attend a job interview. However, an intern in Bengaluru recently took a day off for a very unusual reason. When he returned to work, he surprised his boss with an unexpected announcement: he no longer needed the internship.

This surprising news was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user Karthik Sridharan, who posted a screenshot of the intern's WhatsApp conversation with his boss. The story quickly gained attention on social media.

In the conversation, the boss asked the intern why he was absent from work the previous Friday. The intern then explained that he had taken the day off to meet with a venture capitalist (VC) and had successfully secured funding for his AI startup. As a result, he no longer needed the internship.

The intern’s response was simple: "Hey, sorry I took a leave because I had a meeting with a VC. My AI startup got funded. I don’t need the internship anymore."

 

 

Since the post was shared on X, it has received over 2.7 lakh views, with the numbers continuing to grow. People have taken to the comments section to share their reactions to the intern's bold move.

One user joked, "LOL! I wonder if he found his co-founder while stuck in a silk board traffic!" Another simply commented, "This is crazy!" A third person expressed, "I guess that internship was just the warm-up!" while a fourth added, "That’s a great thing."

The story highlights the unpredictable nature of life in Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s startup capital, where such surprises seem almost normal.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Fossil shows giant 8-foot sea scorpion, larger than humans found in...

Fossil shows giant 8-foot sea scorpion, larger than humans found in...

Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal secures India's sixth medal, wins bronze in women’s 200m- T35 final

Paris Paralympics: Preethi Pal secures India's sixth medal, wins bronze in women’s 200m- T35 final

Big blow to India as star batter suffers hand injury ahead of Bangladesh series

Big blow to India as star batter suffers hand injury ahead of Bangladesh series

Telangana rains: IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad after heavy rains, schools, colleges closed

Telangana rains: IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad after heavy rains, schools, colleges closed

Meet man who built Rs 45000000000 company with MS Dhoni’s help, his business is…

Meet man who built Rs 45000000000 company with MS Dhoni’s help, his business is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement