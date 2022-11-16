Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Bengaluru auto driver returns woman's lost AirPods, know how he used the gadget to find her

Bengaluru woman, Shidika Ubr, shared how her auto-rickshaw driver found her and brought back her Apple AirPods on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

Bengaluru auto driver returns woman's lost AirPods, know how he used the gadget to find her
Bengaluru auto driver returns woman's lost AirPods, know how he used the gadget to find her | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In many ways, technological improvements have made our lives easier. It is not surprising that most residents of Bengaluru are tech aware given the city's reputation as an IT hub. A Bengaluru resident posted a interesting story about how her auto-rickshaw driver found her and brought back her Apple AirPods on Twitter.

In a tweet, Shidika Ubr, a woman, explained how she misplaced her AirPods while riding in a car. Nevertheless, the car's driver was able to find her and left the AirPods at her office's entrance 30 minutes after dropping her off. She revealed that he was able to locate her by using his PhonePe payments to contact her after connecting the AirPods to get the owner's name.

In her viral tweet, she wrote, “Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner’s name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me.”

 

 

Since being tweeted, the viral Twitter post has garnered over 9,000 likes on social media. Around 100 internet users have commented on the post. One internet user wrote, “Auto drivers are more tech enthusiasts then engineers or what ?? ( Especially in Bangalore)”.  While another made hilarious remark and commented, “That’s crazy! it’s only right now that you give him one of the airpods.” “Sometimes I feel Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech savvy than any of us,” commented another.

 

 

READ | Viral video: Man massages white tiger's feet, internet reacts

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET Round 2 counselling schedule OUT at kea.kar.nic.in: Important dates, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.