From dull to dazzling: Australia's colour TV transition from black-and-white in 1975 is utter creativity, watch video

From dull to dazzling: Australia's colour TV transition from black-and-white is utter creativity, watch video

Back in February 1972, the Australian government made a ground-breaking announcement that left everyone talking. They declared that all Australian TV stations would convert to colour by March 1975. This transition was going to cost the ABC around $46 million and the commercial channels $70 million. Some stations had already installed colour-compatible equipment, but there was still a long way to go before every TV channel could make the switch.

Colour TV had been around for quite some time overseas, and there were already some experimental telecasts in Australia starting from October 1974. But the big day finally arrived on March 1, 1975, when Australian television stations officially moved to colour. It was a massive leap forward for the broadcasting media and marked a major turning point in the industry's history.

Interestingly, one of the first shows broadcast in colour was The Black and White Minstrel Show. It's quite ironic to think about it now, but back then, it was a big deal to see TV shows in full colour. Even the characters of the popular show Aunty Jack made a comical attempt to fight off the advance of colour, poking fun at those who were resistant to change.

It took almost 20 years before the magic of colour made its way across the globe to Australian shores. But at 11:59 pm on February 28, 1975, Australians said goodbye to black and white, and hello to colour. For viewers who wanted to enjoy colour TV, they had to purchase new sets, which was a considerable expense for many. Additionally, television commercials that were previously shot in black and white had to be reshot in colour, at a considerably higher cost. These were the pre-videotape days, and colour film stock was much pricier.

Read more: Explained: What is the significance of 'sindoor' in Hinduism? Origins, symbolism and mythology