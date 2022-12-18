Search icon
Viral: Ash and Pikachu retire from Pokémon after 25 years, netizen says ‘bring them back’

The next Pokémon anime season will be the first not to include Ash and Pikachu as the main characters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

Pokémon: Ash and Pikachu

The creators of the hit anime series Pokémon declared on Friday that the series would continue without Ash Ketchum and his faithful electric mouse Pikachu. Since the show's inception 25 years ago, these characters have been regulars. According to the official Pokemon website, the revamped series will include fan-favourite Pokemon including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet video games.

There have been years of losses and disappointment for the ongoing anime brand, Pokemon, which includes over 900 animal-like characters that can be collected, trained, and used in combat.

Now, Liko and Roy, together with the three starting Pokemon from Paldea, will be the main focus of the upcoming season of the anime.

Sarah Natochenny, who has voiced Ketchum and other characters in English since 2006, called it "an unbelievable honour."

Sarah Natochenny has been providing the English voices for Ketchum and other characters since 2006, describing it as "a wonderful privilege." "It's been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he'll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can," she tweeted. 

Children and adults alike around the world have been trading and battling Pokémon since the trading card game was created.

The long-running TV programme was accompanied by a plethora of computer games, including the smartphone game Pokemon GO, which employed augmented reality to enable players to "catch" Pokemon in their own backyards and throughout their neighbourhoods.

Obviously, the internet as a whole has responded to this news in many ways, and some of those responses are collected here.

