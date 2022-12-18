Viral: Ash and Pikachu retire from Pokémon after 25 years, netizen says ‘bring them back’

Pokémon: Ash and Pikachu

The creators of the hit anime series Pokémon declared on Friday that the series would continue without Ash Ketchum and his faithful electric mouse Pikachu. Since the show's inception 25 years ago, these characters have been regulars. According to the official Pokemon website, the revamped series will include fan-favourite Pokemon including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet video games.

There have been years of losses and disappointment for the ongoing anime brand, Pokemon, which includes over 900 animal-like characters that can be collected, trained, and used in combat.

Now, Liko and Roy, together with the three starting Pokemon from Paldea, will be the main focus of the upcoming season of the anime.

Sarah Natochenny, who has voiced Ketchum and other characters in English since 2006, called it "an unbelievable honour."

Children and adults alike around the world have been trading and battling Pokémon since the trading card game was created.

The long-running TV programme was accompanied by a plethora of computer games, including the smartphone game Pokemon GO, which employed augmented reality to enable players to "catch" Pokemon in their own backyards and throughout their neighbourhoods.

Obviously, the internet as a whole has responded to this news in many ways, and some of those responses are collected here.

