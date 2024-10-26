Now, Comedian, complete with a new banana and duct tape, will tour Sotheby’s galleries worldwide ahead of its major auction on November 20.

Artist Maurizio Cattelan’s unexpected work, Comedian—a banana duct-taped to a wall—took the art world by surprise when it debuted in 2019. Now, five years later, Sotheby’s will auction this provocative piece next month in New York. The artwork, valued at $1.5 million, won’t include the original banana; instead, the winning bidder will receive a certificate of authenticity, along with instructions to display a fresh banana with a roll of duct tape.

Comedian first sparked global conversation when it was showcased at Art Basel Miami, even making the cover of The Post. Cattelan created three versions of the artwork, using bananas purchased for under a dollar. Two sold for $120,000 each, while the third was donated to the Guggenheim Museum.

Now, Comedian, complete with a new banana and duct tape, will tour Sotheby’s galleries worldwide ahead of its major auction on November 20. Many art critics believe the true value of Comedian lies in its conceptual nature, challenging viewers’ perceptions and definitions of art. The artwork gained further notoriety when performance artist David Datuna famously ate the banana in his act, "Hungry Artist."

Sotheby’s describes Cattelan as “one of Contemporary Art’s most brilliant provocateurs.” He previously gained attention in 2016 with America, a fully functional gold toilet that further solidified his reputation for bold artistic statements.