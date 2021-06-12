Viral: Anand Mahindra shares video of six-year-old girl playing cricket leaving netizens in awe

The girl in the 29-second-long video has been identified as Mehak Fathima. This girl can be seen playing cricket in the full attire of a batsman.

Social media is abuzz with a viral video of a six-year-old girl playing cricket. This viral video was shared by none other than Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is socially very active on Twitter. The six-year-old's batting skills have left Anand Mahindra mighty impressed. He shared the video of the girl playing cricket, which was initially posted on the official Twitter handle of The Better India.

The Twitter handle captioned, "Are you not teaching me because I am a girl?," six-year-old Mehak Fathima from Kozhikode asked her father after she saw him teaching her three-year-old brother. So he taught her too. Now, look at this little star!

Anand Mahindra also tagged Union Minister for Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju in his post. Her batting skills have garnered appreciation from the Mahindra Group Chairman.

The girl in the 29-second-long viral video has been identified as Mehak Fathima. This young girl can be seen playing cricket in the full attire of a batsman with a helmet on the head, gloves, and pads.

Anand Mahindra in his post wrote her as the future superstar and wanted Kiren Rijiju to take notice of this little girl. "I keep getting forwards about kids around the globe being prodigies in soccer or basketball. Ok world, here's our future superstar. @KirenRijiju let's keep an eye on this young lady and not let her talent be wasted... (sic)," he tweeted.

I keep getting forwards about kids around the globe being prodigies in soccer or basketball. Ok world, here’s our future superstar. @KirenRijiju let’s keep an eye on this young lady & not let her talent be wasted... https://t.co/3aSxDqOMmh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 12, 2021

The six-year-old named Mehak Fathima hails from Kozhikode.

Netizens were also impressed with the little girl's amazing skills. Some even replied to the tweet that she is professionally ready. "Absolutely Sir.. We need to groom such great talents to make India shining in future (sic)," read a comment.

"That front foot cover drive...awesome (sic)," wrote another user. One user wrote, "Awesomely clean drives... beautiful body stance and control.. go girl go..."

Praising the little girl another user wrote, "Great technique and form. Awesome." "She is so gracefully powerful at that age," wrote another user.