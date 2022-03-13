Viral! Anand Mahindra lauds Congress leader Milind Deora's musical performance, shares video – WATCH

Politicians are rarely spotted soothing audiences with electrifying musical performances. Yet, Congress leader Milind Deora has left netizens in aww with his exquisite on-stage performance.

Recently, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a unique video of the former Union Minister.

The video shows Milind Deora playing guitar on-stage at the Mahindra Blue Festival.

Milind Deora was one of the performers at the Mahindra Blues Festival, which is best known for celebrating a passion for blues, a musical genre loved by many people.

The video first shared by Anand Mahindra has now gone viral on Twitter with more than 42,000 views.

The 45-second video shows Deora playing a soothing guitar tune along with his bandmates. You would be surprised to know that the former Union Minister then went by the stage name of MD Mississippi.

Watch the viral video here:

And on the marquee tonight at the @mahindrablues was former MP & union minister @milinddeora (stage name: MD Mississippi) demonstrating his musical talents. Perhaps the only politician-blues musician in the world. His party is the INC, & with him, the ‘C’ stands for Cool! pic.twitter.com/ojJjRXN6nv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 12, 2022

Many people on the internet said that the politician’s performance is super cool and that it shouldn’t be missed by anyone.

Expressing his delight on watching the performance, a Twitter user commented, “This is pretty cool”.

As stated on his website, Milind Deora has earlier played as a member of various blues bands, including Delhi based outfit Tightrope.