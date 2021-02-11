VIRAL alert: This pic of a flower is suddenly getting 90 million hits daily from India, here's why

The image of the flower is hosted on Wikimedia Commons, which is an online repository of free-use images.

A photo of a flower is suddenly getting 90 million hits per day and all these hits are from India. It seems that the Wikipedia image of a aster has become a hit in India and it has something to do with the government's decision to ban TikTok ban in India.

A post on Phabricator shows that the the image gets about 90 million hits daily from different ISPs in India.

Chris Albon, director of Machine Learning at Wikimedia, tweeted about the surge on Tuesday. "Check out this actual, live ticket about an ongoing mystery. 20% of all requests to one of our data centers for media are for this image of a flower," he wrote.

"Nobody knows why," Albon added.

The Phabricator post deemed the sudden spike in traffic as "very strange", writing: "These are very strange, as they come from wildly different IPs, follow a daily traffic pattern, so we are hypothesising there is some mobile app predominantly used in India that hotlinks the above image for e.g. a splash screen."

Interestingly, a graph of pageviews shows that before June 8, the views on the flower was only a few hundred views daily. According to The Vice, the numbers jumped to 2,154 on June 9 and by June 30 the number of hits on this particulr image jumped to over 15 million per day.

Notably, the sudden spike in traffic occurred after the TikTok ban in India. It may be recalled that TikTok and several other Chinese apps were banned by Indian government on June 29, 2020.