With the advent of Artificial Intelligence(AI), the dynamics of industries and daily life are transformed. The impact of AI is vast, hence corporates and professionals are experiencing the impact. With advantages, follow disadvantages, and recently AI threatened its manufacturer, even blackmailing him when it came to know its possible replacement, as per reports by Techcrunch.

According to the report, the company Anthropic conducted a test on a sophisticated AI model, Claude Opus 4, in which it created a fictional organisation and asked the AI to act as an assistant. The AI received fictional emails hinting at its potential replacement, simulating real-world pressures. The emails also had sensitive and unrelated information about the engineer responsible for decommissioning the AI. Specifically, it has information that the engineer was allegedly cheating on their spouse.