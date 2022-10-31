Search icon
Viral: Adorable video of frogs nestled inside Dahlia flowers wins netizens' heart

Video of frogs lurking out of a Dahlia flower went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

Photo: Instagram/@snohomishlavenderfarm

Mother Nature creates some of the most beautiful and unique scenarios. One such video has recently gone viral, in which a group of frogs can be seen appearing out of Dahlia flowers. The video quickly gained a lot of attention on social media and was shared by many internet users. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

