VIRAL: 80-year-old Ukrainian man tries to join army amid Russian invasion ‘for his grandchildren’

As the tensions between Ukraine and Russia remain heightened, many civilians in the country are coming forward to join the Ukrainian Army as it remains outnumbered in front of the Russian forces amid the current invasion.

The Ukrainian government has also urged civilian men to come forward to defend their country against the Russian invasion. In the midst of the current crisis in Ukraine, a photo doing rounds on the internet of a man joining the army resonated with many.

A social media post of an 80-year-old man enlisting in the Ukrainian army went insanely viral on Twitter and Instagram, speaking volumes about the courage of the common man when it comes to defending his country in a war-like situation.

Someone posted a photo of this 80-year-old who showed up to join the army, carrying with him a small case with 2 t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids. pic.twitter.com/bemD24h6Ae — Kateryna Yushchenko (@KatyaYushchenko) February 24, 2022

A photo was recently shared on Twitter by a user named Kateryna Yushchenko, who is the former first lady of Ukraine. In the photo, an elderly man could be seen standing in front of several Ukrainian army personnel, holding a brown bag of his belongings.

In the caption of the photo, Yushchenko wrote, “Someone posted a photo of this 80-year-old who showed up to join the army, carrying with him a small case with 2 t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids.”

The photo shared by the formed Ukrainian first lady drew a lot of reactions on social media, with several people faced with the heartwrenching reality of war, while others were instilled with hope regarding Ukraine emerging victorious in the current clash with Russia.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began earlier this week when several attacks were launched on the border of the nation as well as the capital city Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians who have experience in combat to step forward and enlist in the army to defend their country.