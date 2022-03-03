Viral: 75-year-old sells samosas in Amritsar, netizens surprised to hear price

Punjab is known for its rich food culture and one such city that is surely going to serve you some really tasty food is the beautiful city of Amritsar which is also the home to the Golden Temple. These days, a particular samosa from Amritsar is going viral on social media.

Although samosa is one of the most common street food in India, which is almost available in all states, this particular samosa is catching the attention of everyone because of its price.

A 75-year-old man who runs a samosa shop on Mahana Singh Road in Amritsar, sells them for just Rs 2.5. A social media user shared a video of this elderly man's samosas on Instagram which has got more than 10 lakh views while about 1.5 lakh people have liked it.

In this video, this elderly person can be seen making samosas with his hands. In his small shop, the aged man himself makes these samosas and serves them with delicious chutney. The video shared on social media has received many comments from users. One user wrote, "In today's times, it is surprising that a samosa is for just two and a half rupees."

Another user wrote, "It's only in Amritsar that you get a samosa for just Rs 2.5." Everyday people wait patiently in line to taste this delicious samosa. Let's remind you that two years back, Baba's Dhaba in Delhi had also made headlines on social media.