Viral: 67 million year old T-Rex skeleton goes on auction, sells for Rs 49.3 crore

A composite Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton dating back 67 million years has been sold at auction in Switzerland. These dinosaur bones are from three separate specimens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

Viral: 67 million year old T-Rex skeleton goes on auction, sells for Rs 49.3 crore
Photo: Koller Auctions

On Tuesday in Zurich, the skeleton of a huge Tyrannosaurus Rex, a dinosaur that roamed the Earth 67 million years ago, sold for 5.5 million Swiss francs (Rs 49.3 crore), which was less than anticipated.

TRX-293 TRINITY is a composite skeleton comprising 293 bones from three separate T-Rexs discovered between 2008 and 2023 in Montana and Wyoming, United States. It measures 3.9 metres in height and 11.6 metres in length.

The final price at Koller Auctions was greater than the 5-to-8 million Swiss franc estimate because of the buyer's premium and other costs, but the winning bid was made by an anonymous bidder.

Koller, Switzerland's biggest auction house, stated in a statement that this was just the third time in the world that a whole T-Rex skeleton of such high condition has been presented at sale.

There are still more than half of the original bones in the skeleton. Casts in plaster and epoxy resin stand in for the remainder.

Sue and Stan, two additional North American T-Rex replicas, were sold for $8.4 million and $31 million in 1998 and 2020, respectively.

(With Reuters inputs)

