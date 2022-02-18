Viral! 5-year-old boy surprises his crush with flowers, gift on Valentine’s Day - WATCH

The video, first documented by Shelby Small from New York, has already received over 5 million views on Instagram.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated by youngsters with great enthusiasm, yet this five-year-old boy has failed all Romeo’s. Netizens on the internet are in awe watching the little boy visiting his crush on Valentine’s Day.

To celebrate the day of love, this cute boy dressed up nicely and went to the house of the girl he likes. Not just that, he takes along a bunch of flowers and toys to woo his crush.

The video, first documented by Shelby Small from New York, has already received over 5 million views on Instagram. Shelby is the mother of the boy who has won many hearts on the internet by surprising his crush Lila.

The now viral video was initially shared on TikTok where users have viewed it more than 32 times. Thereafter, many Instagram and Twitter users shared the video.

The video shows little Anthony waiting outside the doorstep all dressed up like a gentleman, waiting for Lila. As soon as his crush comes in, he wishes her “Happy Valentine’s” and gifts her beautiful flowers and a soft toy as gift.

The girl, who is pleased with his gesture, gives him a warm hug.

Watch the video here:

The incident is an example of the fact that there is no age to love. People on the internet are showering lots of comments on this cute video. A user commented, “This is how I am raising my future boy”. Another one said, “When he stepped back out after giving her the flowers, I cried what a gentleman”.

Did the two kids win your heart too?