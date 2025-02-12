Das also criticized traditional media, claiming they were attempting to bring down digital creators due to their growing influence.

The controversy surrounding YouTube show India’s Got Latent has intensified, leading host Samay Raina to take action. After facing backlash over an episode, Raina announced that he has removed all episodes from his channel. He expressed that the situation had become overwhelming for him.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only aim was to make people laugh. I will fully cooperate with all agencies for a fair investigation. Thank you,” Raina wrote on X.

As the discussion continues, comedian Vir Das shared his thoughts on the matter. He believes that the audience has every right to debate what makes good comedy and that comedians should take feedback seriously.

“The audience is always free to debate what good comedy is. A good artist will listen to feedback, keep their head down, and maybe evolve. The impact of comedy on an artist’s career and audience is immediate. That’s how it works,” Das wrote on Instagram.

Das also criticized traditional media, claiming they were attempting to bring down digital creators due to their growing influence. He pointed out that online platforms attract more viewers and engagement at a fraction of the cost of mainstream news.

“We are watching irrelevant mainstream media anchors, who are struggling to stay relevant, trying to take down new media. Digital creators get more views, longer interviews, and more impact than traditional news channels,” he added.

He further urged people to evaluate journalism standards, saying, “While they debate comedy, also debate what good journalism is, what news should be reported, and the questions that need to be asked.”

The controversy started after a controversial question was asked to a contestant on India’s Got Latent. Following public outrage, legal action was taken against Raina, guest judge Ranveer Allahbadia, and others involved in the show.

Both the Maharashtra Cyber Police and Guwahati Police have filed FIRs against Raina, Allahbadia, and other judges, including Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani. They have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act for promoting obscenity.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, calling for stricter social media regulations. The case has sparked a broader debate on comedy, content regulation, and digital media’s role in shaping discussions.

