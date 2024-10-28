CCTV footage shows the woman parking her luxury car near a residential society, stepping out, and confidently picking up a flower pot from outside a shop.

A woman driving a BMW has become the centre of attention after being caught on camera stealing a flower pot in Noida’s Sector 18. The incident happened around midnight on October 25 and quickly went viral on social media.

CCTV footage shows the woman parking her luxury car near a residential society, stepping out, and confidently picking up a flower pot from outside a shop. She checks to see if anyone is watching, unaware that a camera is recording her actions. Notably, someone else was behind the wheel of her BMW, leaving the door open for a quick getaway.

Social media users have reacted with a mix of humour and sarcasm. Comments range from “Art of Flower Pot Theft” to “She can afford the car, but not the ‘gamla’ (flower pot)? Forget class!” Many are calling her a “VIP thief,” pointing out that money doesn’t equal class.









This isn't the first time flower pots have been stolen in India. Earlier this year, a person was arrested for stealing pots meant for the G20 event in New Delhi, showing that flower pots are becoming a sought-after item.

While some find the incident amusing, others stress that theft, regardless of how playful it seems, is still wrong. As this story unfolds, it raises an interesting question: can you steal a flower pot and go viral at the same time? For now, let’s hope this flower-loving thief doesn’t continue redecorating her garden at others' expense.