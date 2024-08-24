Vinesh Phogat's net worth was just Rs 5 crore before Paris Olympics, her current net worth is Rs…

Born on August 25, 1994, in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, Vinesh Phogat emerged from a wrestling dynasty. Her father, Rajpal Phogat, and her cousins, Geeta and Babita Phogat, are celebrated wrestlers, immortalised in the 2016 film Dangal. Despite the spotlight and accolades, Vinesh's journey hit an unexpected bump when she was disqualified from the women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This controversy seemed to cast a shadow on her career, but it paradoxically ignited a dramatic surge in her financial status.

With her Olympic performance generating significant national interest, Vinesh's endorsement fees skyrocketed. Before Paris 2024, she was charging around ₹25 lakh per deal; now, her fees have surged to between ₹75 lakh and ₹1 crore per endorsement, reflecting her bolstered brand value and the public's continued fascination with her story.

Phogat’s net worth according to reports, was 5 crores, however DNA could not independently verify it and now stands at an impressive Rs 36.5 crore as reported by Times Now and Asianet News. This fortune is bolstered not only by her endorsements but also by her annual salary of Rs 6 lakhs from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Her endorsement deals, managed by Cornerstone Sports, have become a substantial source of income, leveraging her athletic achievements into lucrative opportunities.

Vinesh's lifestyle mirrors her success. Her car collection includes a Toyota Fortuner priced at Rs 35 lakhs, a Toyota Innova at Rs 28 lakhs, and a Mercedes GLE valued at Rs 1.8 crores. This opulent lifestyle underscores the financial heights she has reached, transforming her from a celebrated athlete into a prominent figure in India’s sports industry.