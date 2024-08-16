'Vinesh Phogat Might Die': Indian Wrestler's coach reveals shocking details of what happened before Gold medal bout

Despite exercising for over an hour and a half, 1.5 kg still remained. The sauna, typically effective, yielded no results. From midnight until dawn, she pushed her body to the brink

As the world was amazed at Vinesh Phogat’s historic journey to the final of the women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024, few knew of the gruelling ordeal that nearly cost her life. On the morning of the much-anticipated final, the 29-year-old wrestler was disqualified, shattering her dreams of securing a silver medal for India. But what transpired behind the scenes remained hidden—until her coach, Woller Akos, unveiled the shocking truth.

In a startling Facebook post, later removed, Akos described the harrowing hours leading up to the final. "After the semi-final, Vinesh was 2.7 kg over the weight limit. Despite exercising for over an hour and a half, 1.5 kg still remained. The sauna, typically effective, yielded no results. From midnight until dawn, she pushed her body to the brink—cycling through cardio and wrestling drills with minimal rest. At one point, she collapsed. I feared she might die," Akos revealed.

This life-threatening struggle was not just about physical endurance but also mental fortitude. “We had a conversation returning from the hospital,” Akos shared. “Vinesh told me, ‘Coach, I proved myself by defeating the best. Medals are just objects; my performance is what matters.’”

Vinesh’s resilience extended beyond her battles. She pleaded with fellow Olympians Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia to hold onto their hard-earned medals, emphasising that their journeys and performances were what truly defined them. Akos concluded with a poignant reflection: "We may not have won the medal, but we proved that we could beat the best and take an Indian woman wrestler to the Olympic final."

Despite her disqualification, Vinesh’s journey remains a testament to her indomitable spirit. While the world saw her as a competitor, few knew the life-threatening ordeal she faced. Vinesh Phogat may not have returned with a medal, but her story of survival and determination will inspire generations to come.