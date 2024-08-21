Twitter
REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

'If you shout at me, I will...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on her fight with paparazzi, says 'I am not public property'

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato to buy new business for Rs 2048 crore from...

Viral

Vinesh Phogat endorsement fee jumps to Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 lakh, Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker's fee go up to Rs....

While Vinesh Phogat may not have clinched a medal in Paris, her performance has ignited a surge in her endorsement value

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat endorsement fee jumps to Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 lakh, Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker's fee go up to Rs....
Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat and Manu Bhaker
As the final medals of the Paris Games were awarded, the spotlight turned away from the podiums and onto the financial repercussions for athletes. While Vinesh Phogat may not have clinched a medal in Paris, her performance has ignited a surge in her endorsement value. According to a recent Economic Times report, Vinesh's market worth has skyrocketed, with her endorsement fees now ranging between INR 75 lakh and 1 crore per brand. This marks a dramatic increase from her pre-Olympic rates of approximately INR 25 lakh.

The rise in Vinesh's brand value is reflective of a broader trend seen among top athletes from the Paris Games. Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker, who also participated, saw their brand values climb significantly. Neeraj, despite missing out on gold, still achieved a remarkable 30-40% increase in his brand value, reaching an impressive USD 40 million (INR 330 crore). His silver medal has continued to solidify his status as a leading figure in sports endorsements.

Manu Bhaker's Olympic success was highlighted by her two bronze medals, which have substantially boosted her market appeal. Previously earning around INR 25 lakh per endorsement, Manu's value has surged to INR 1.5 crore per deal, reflecting a sixfold increase. Her new partnership with ThumbsUp underscores the substantial rise in her brand value, fueled by her standout performance in Paris.

The Paris Games have not only been a stage for athletic achievements but also a catalyst for financial growth in the sports endorsement sector. As these athletes leverage their Olympic fame, their increased market value illustrates the powerful intersection of sports performance and commercial success.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
