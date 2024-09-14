'Vinesh Phogat didn't want to...': Lawyer Harish Salve on wrestler's Paris Olympics medal saga

Salve, who represented Phogat on behalf of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), claims that Phogat showed little interest in challenging the CAS decision

The revelation from top lawyer Harish Salve has cast a new shadow over Vinesh Phogat's controversial disqualification from the women’s 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics 2024. According to Salve, Phogat’s reluctance to pursue further legal action against the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) raises more questions than answers.

On August 7, Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight in her category, a decision that snatched away her chance for a medal. Despite this, Salve, who represented Phogat on behalf of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), claims that Phogat showed little interest in challenging the CAS decision.

In a recent interview with TimesNow, Salve disclosed that he had offered to escalate the case to the Swiss court of appeal but was informed by Phogat's own lawyers that she did not wish to pursue it further. “We fought hard and explored all avenues. I even suggested an appeal in the Swiss court, but was told she wasn’t interested,” Salve said.

Compounding the situation, Salve criticised the coordination between Phogat’s legal team and the IOA’s lawyers, alleging a significant breakdown. “The lawyers Phogat engaged refused to share crucial information, creating a rift,” he added.

The disqualification, which led to Phogat’s subsequent retirement and political entry as a Congress candidate for the Julana seat in Haryana, has been marred by controversy. As the dust settles, the true extent of Phogat’s involvement in the legal battle remains a matter of intense speculation.