The food industry continues to surprise with its innovative concoctions, and beverages are no exception. One such drink generating buzz online is Doodh Cola, a blend of milk and cola. This unique beverage, which is notably served at Balwant Singh Dhaba in Kolkata, has gained popularity due to its unusual mix.

Instagram influencer Aradhana Chatterjee recently posted a video highlighting this quirky drink, dubbing it “the world’s most bizarre drink,” particularly suited for the hot weather.

Despite its unusual combination, Doodh Cola has gained a following for its refreshing flavor. Aradhana Chatterjee shared the drink's backstory, noting that while milk-based beverages have historical roots in Victorian England, this particular cola-infused variant was reportedly developed at Balwant Singh Dhaba. The drink was created during a summer visit to Bhagat Singh village by Balwant Singh and his son, with careful preparation to prevent the milk from curdling. Aradhana also pointed out that although many restaurants have attempted to replicate the drink, none have succeeded in capturing its original taste.

Doodh Cola has evolved into a signature offering at Balwant Singh Dhaba, attracting visitors from all over India. The owners take great pride in their unique preparation method, which imparts a unique flavour that is difficult to replicate. A family member of Balwant Singh mentioned in a video, “Children, youth, and older people – they all love Doodh Cola. It was born right here.”

The video featuring Doodh Cola has generated significant attention since its online release, amassing over 1 million views and prompting a wave of reactions from social media users.

Taking to the comment section one user said, "Vinashkale viparit buddhi," while another wrote, “I had it a few years ago, quite liked it then, Non-Kolkata public is always surprised to hear about this combination."

A third user commented, “We call it doodh soda and it’s not good for the body though, but try not to consume it everyday, it tastes good."