Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma opened up about his struggles with depression and anxiety. Reflecting on his childhood and his relationship with his father, he revealed that he deeply regretted leaving his family for his career. He recalled how Aamir Khan's daughter and actor Gulshan Devaiah helped him during COVID-19 when he was feeling lonely.

In a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast, Chapter 2, the "Darlings" actor explained how his admiration for his father diminished over time.

Vijay Varma spoke about his relationship with his father

Vijay Varma said, "When I was young, I was very impressed by my father. He would go on business trips and return with gifts. His personality was very dynamic—fiery, short-tempered, and unpredictable. This always surprised and shocked me."

"When I became a teenager, my father's love for me waned. He loved me, but he wanted many things from me that I didn't want—my career, my friends, even how I spent my time. Everything about me bothered him."

Varma grew closer to his mother, who became his emotional support

The actor explained that his father wanted him to join the family business, but he did odd jobs. "Actually, I could have enjoyed the business, but I didn't like my father's company. As I grew into my teens, his temper grew even more intense. The more I resisted, the angrier he became."

Vijay Varma explained that his father used to say, "Servants do jobs, we do business."

When Vijay Varma left home to pursue acting

Over time, Varma discovered his love for theatre, which his father didn't approve of. Later, he enrolled at FTII. Afraid to tell his father, the actor revealed that he decided to leave home without informing him. The actor told Rhea Chakraborty, "I called him and lied, saying I had received a scholarship and that it was a one-year course. He said something nasty and warned me, 'Leave before I return.' So I packed my things and left. I didn't want any trouble."

After completing his studies, Vijay Varma struggled to find work for a decade. He said, "Nothing worked, but suddenly Gully Boy changed my life." Later, he starred in Mirzapur and Dahar, but during the COVID-19 lockdown, his life plunged back into darkness.

Vijay Varma on depression and anxiety

"I was all alone in an apartment in Mumbai. I had a small terrace—that sky saved me. That break made me realise how lonely I had become from constantly chasing work," he explained.

This was when he became close to Ira Khan and actor Gulshan Devaiah over Zoom.

"My condition was steadily worsening. Ira was the first one to say, 'Vijay, you have to start moving.' She got me involved in Zoom workouts. She was like my coach," Vijay Varma said. He was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, which led to the need for therapy.

The actor explained, "I was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety. My doctor also prescribed medication. I told her, 'Let me just try to manage myself for now.'" He described how he would suddenly faint and break down during yoga sessions for unknown reasons.

"I was haunted by the guilt of leaving home. I still am. I left my family and struggled alone for a decade, but achieved nothing. Things make sense now—but not before."

"I'm glad Ira took action at the right time."

"She told me that therapy isn't bad. Coming from a dysfunctional family, if you can't resolve things, it leaves a deep impact. You think you've forgotten childhood traumas, but the subconscious mind still remembers them," Verma said.

Vijay Verma will be seen in the upcoming film Gustakh Ishq.

