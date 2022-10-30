'Vijay Mama, hi': Rishi Sunak invites Indian uncle to Downing Street

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Since the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Indians have found their own reason to rejoice. From congratulatory messages to social media frenzy, Rishi Sunak is all over the internet and is already trending. Now another endearing video of Rishi Sunak has gone viral, in which the UK prime minister is seen inviting someone from India to his Downing Street residence. The most recent one was posted by celebrity chef Sanjay Raina.

In the clip, Sunak is seen interacting with Raina's mama (uncle), whom he invites to visit him in Downing Street when he travels to London. The chef is seen opening the conversation by saying, "Mama, I have someone to say hello to you,". Raina pans the video frame to the UK Prime Minister at that point. In the video, a cheerful Sunak exchanges greetings with Raina's uncle. "Vijay mama, hi," he says. How are you doing, Rishi? I hope you will come here to see me. So, when you arrive, talk to your nephew and tell him to take you to Downing Street. Take care."

“Visa on arrival ab pakka (Visa on arrival is confirmed now).” reads the video caption.

When the video went viral on the microblogging site, it spread like wildfire. With over 310.7k views and over 15,000 likes, the clip has many people praising the UK PM's down-to-earth persona. "That's really nice of him, he comes across as a nice person," one user commented. "Sunak is so humble.. loved this man", said another.