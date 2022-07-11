Netizens react after SC imposed fine of Rs 2,000 on Vijay Mallya in contempt of court case

Photo: Twitter

The Supreme Court on Monday awarded four months in jail to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya who was found guilty of contempt of court in 2017 for withholding information from the court.

The apex court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him. Subsequently, the negligible amount of penality on Mallya attracted netizens’ attention, and Rs 2000 began trending on Twitter.

Twitterati reacted to this with hilarious memes. Some users also took a dig at the old judicial system as well for not being strict against offenders.

Here’s how netizens reacted after Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Vijay Mallya.

Vijay Mallya gets 4 month jail sentence, Rs 2000 fine in contempt case​ of bank default case of over Rs 9,000 crore.



Very very strict punishment. pic.twitter.com/cLOiMySxsx — Tushar Kant Naik (@Tushar_KN) July 11, 2022

VijayMallya's feelings after SupremeCourt imposed fine of RS 2000

सुप्रीम कोर्ट विजय माल्या pic.twitter.com/oX3UTIjo7M — Ashutosh Sharma (@AshutosSharma25) July 11, 2022

Maalya right now pic.twitter.com/Ismvx5tL6M — CA Dr राहुल (MALLB - HOD - Sr. Engineer ) (@rahulpassi) July 11, 2022

SupremeCourt VijayMallya



SC awards 4-month jail sentence and imposes Rs 2000 fine.



Vijay Mallya pic.twitter.com/wEP9TKVRNb — A (@rishu_1809) July 11, 2022

