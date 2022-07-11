Search icon
Netizens react after SC imposed fine of Rs 2,000 on Vijay Mallya in contempt of court case

In 2017, Supreme Court held Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court for withholding information about transferring USD 40 million to his children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

The Supreme Court on Monday awarded four months in jail to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya who was found guilty of contempt of court in 2017 for withholding information from the court.

The apex court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him. Subsequently, the negligible amount of penality on Mallya attracted netizens’ attention, and Rs 2000 began trending on Twitter.

Twitterati reacted to this with hilarious memes. Some users also took a dig at the old judicial system as well for not being strict against offenders.

Here’s how netizens reacted after Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Vijay Mallya.

 

 

 

 

 

 

