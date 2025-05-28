The former owner of the IPL franchise, Vijay Mallya, who faces potential arrest if he returns to India due to financial fraud allegations, shared a congratulatory message on the social media platform X.

In a thrilling IPL match that had fans on the edge of their seats, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a six wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in yesterday's match. With this triumph, RCB not only boosted their playoff aspirations but also created IPL history by setting a new record for the most away wins in a single season.

Thousands of RCB fans might have wished they were at the Ekana Stadium to witness a thumping 6-wicket win over LSG in IPL 2025 match on Tuesday. Among those fans was Vijay Mallya, who celebrated RCB's win from a distance. The former owner of the IPL franchise, who faces potential arrest if he returns to India due to financial fraud allegations, shared a congratulatory message on the social media platform X.

Former RCB owner and businessman Vijay Mallya took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Congratulations to RCB for pulling off a phenomenal win over LSG tonight and setting a IPL record of away wins. Hopefully, strong momentum and return of key players will enable RCB to play bold en route to the IPL Trophy."

Soon after Mallaya tweeted, his tweet went viral and sparked numerous of reactions online. Taking to the comment section one user wrote, "Himmat hai to Finale dekhne aa jao India me:)," while another wrote, "Anna never forgets to cheer for RCB."

A user tagged Vijay Mallya's official ID and said, "RCB jeet gaya, par aap kab jeetenge banks ka dil? Loan kab repay kar rahe ho, aur India kab aa rahe ho, trophy ke saath selfie daalne ka plan hai ya fir Kingfisher ke naye bottle se cheers?"

"Sir trophy uthane hee aa jao India," said a forth user.

For the unversed, Vijay Mallya, who owned the franchise for eight seasons from the inaugural edition in 2008, lives in the United Kingdom while facing a complex web of financial crime charges. The Indian government has been seeking his extradition for nearly a decade.

The businessman is accused of failing to repay loans totaling over Rs 9,000 crores from more than a dozen Indian banks, including the State Bank of India. Mallya was also a Member of Parliament until his expulsion in 2016.

RCB, one of the original three franchises, has yet to win the IPL title despite reaching the final three times. The 18th edition of the cricket league, with 10 franchises, will continue until June 3.

Meanwhile, the match, held at LSG's home ground, showcases RCB's comeback after a challenging start to the tournament. Their batting performance was marked by precision and power, while the bowlers maintained composure under pressure. The entire team functioned cohesively, embodying RCB's well-known fearless and aggressive cricket style.