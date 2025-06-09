Vijay Mallya who was once known as "King of Good Times" was always the talk of the town for his business and sometimes for his flashy lifestyle and grand parties. Here's all you need to know about former RCB owner's love life.

Vijay Mallya, once known for leading the United Breweries Group across diverse sectors like alcohol, aviation, real estate, and fertilizers, is now facing significant scrutiny. Mallya, celebrated for his role in Kingfisher Airlines and as the former head of United Spirits, was once known as the "King of Good Times" due to his lavish lifestyle and high-profile events. However, his reputation shifted dramatically following accusations in the massive IDBI bank loan scam, estimated at Rs. 720 crore. He has also been linked to various other financial irregularities, leading to him being labeled "The Monarch of Loan Defaulters."

Vijay Mallya's love life

Beyond the financial and legal battles, Mallya's personal life has also been a subject of public interest. His relationships, including his marriages to Samira Tayabjee and Rekha Mallya, along with his alleged association with Pinky Lalwani, have frequently made headlines. These details offer a glimpse into the lesser-known facets of Vijay Mallya's life.

Vijay Mallya's first marriage with Samira Tyabjee

In 1986, during a business trip to the United States, Vijay Mallya's life took an unexpected turn on an Air India flight. He encountered Samira Tyabjee, a young and beautiful air hostess. Mallya was immediately drawn to her, and according to reports, he was quick to express his feelings, captivated by her charm.

Vijay Mallya's seperation with with Samira Tyabjee

Following the birth of their son, Siddhartha, the family relocated to England, hoping for a fresh start. However, their relationship deteriorated over time, marked by growing disagreements and misunderstandings. Despite their initial affection, Vijay and Sameera struggled to reconcile their differences, ultimately leading to their divorce.

Vijay Mallya found love again in his chilhood crush

After his first marriage ended, Vijay Mallya found love again, this time with Rekha, a woman he had known since childhood. In 1993, they reconnected, and at the time, both Mallya and Rekha were navigating the aftermath of their respective divorces. This reunion marked a new chapter in their lives. Rekha at the time and had two children, Kabir and Laila, from her previous marriage.

Their relationship progressed quickly, culminating in marriage in 1993. Vijay Mallya officially adopted Rekha’s daughter Laila, considering her as his own. They also had two daughters together, Leanna and Tanya. Despite occasional media speculation about a separation, there has been no official confirmation, and Rekha has largely remained out of the public eye.

Vijay Mallya's rumoured relationship with Pinky Lalwani

While there's no confirmed news of a separation between Vijay Mallya and his second wife, Rekha, speculation has grown regarding another woman in his life, Pinky Lalwani, who was 23 years younger than him. Pinky, who previously worked as a flight attendant for Kingfisher Airlines, developed a close association with Mallya over time.

Rumors about their relationship intensified when Pinky was frequently seen with him during his court appearances in the UK. Their public appearances together fueled speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Reports suggest that Vijay Mallya and Pinky Lalwani have been cohabitating for several years. Despite no official announcements regarding marriage, it's believed they may formalize their relationship publicly in the future.