Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi sing 'I did it my way', video goes viral; netizens react 'Nirav modi Mehul Choksi missing'

A video captured Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya's performance on Frank Sinatra's "I Did It My Way" song at a luxurious party in London.

Fugitive billionaires Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya were seen singing together at a lavish private party in London. A video clip, shared by Modi himself, offered a glimpse of their surprising reunion as the two performed Frank Sinatra's ‘My Way' at an annual summer bash. The video has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions from the public, with some slamming the duo’s lavish display amidst their legal troubles. While others were simply amused by their rendition of ‘I did it my way.

Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi sing together at a party in London

Taking to Instagram, Lalit Modi shared a clip from his lavish party, where he is seen singing and grooving to the song with Vijay Mallya. The duo shared laughs and songs in a karaoke session. In the caption, Modi detailed that his party included 310 people, including friends and daily who travelled specially to London to join him. Among the attendees was former Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer Chris Gayle, who also posed with the fugitive billionaires for a photo at the party.

Modi concluded his caption as, “Hope this video does not break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that what I do best (laughing emojis). Have a beautiful summer to u all (folded hands emoji)(sic).”

Internet reacts

Social media users couldn’t help but react to the glimpse of the two fugitive billionaires, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi’s memorable performance in the viral video. “Look how they are enjoying our money in the UK & the UK Government supports those people,” said a netizen. “If it was here would have been your first gig in Tihar,” stated a user. “Looting the country and betraying the country has its own pleasures, and history has shown that those who loot and betray the country are always successful,” commented a second user. Another user wrote, “Thugs of Hindustan”. “Nirav Modi Mehul Choksi missing,” added another user.

About Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi, the founding chairman of the Indian Premier League, has been living in self-imposed exile after he was suspended by the BCCI. He left India in 2010 after the Enforcement Directorate pursued several cases against him, related to money laundering, bid manipulation and violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). Vijay Mallya, on the other hand, left India in 2016 amid mounting debts and allegations of fraud. The former chairman of United Breweries and promoter of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines is wanted in India for non-payment of loans worth Rs 9,000 crore.