Friends build Bugatti from scratch, leave netizens shocked - WATCH

A group of car lovers from Vietnam had the bright idea of owning a Bugatti Chiron, so they decided to make one for themselves. Yes, you read that right.

The video of the whole procedure of creating the car is available and has gone viral on YouTube now.

In the video posted by NHET TV on YouTube, the group of friends replicate the car that is originally worth Rs 21 crores. They basically made the entire car from scratch.

In the video itself, it can be noticed that the group of talented friends used clay, fiberglass as well as steel. They made the steel frame of the car and plastered it with clay. It took them an entire year to create the car from scratch.

“We spent 1 year building this car. Realizing our dream of owning a Bugatti Chiron supercar in our way, guys who don't have a lot of money,” reads the description to the now viral YouTube video.