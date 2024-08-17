Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning and received a grand welcome on her return from Paris Olympics. She was disqualified from the gold medal match for being overweight.

Phogat had to stay back in Paris after she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver which was eventually dismissed on Wednesday.

London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang was with her on the flight to Delhi.

#WATCH | Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat breaks down as she arrives at Delhi's IGI Airport from Paris after participating in the #Olympics2024Paris. pic.twitter.com/T6LcZzO4tT — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

"Vinesh is returning to the country. People have come here at the (Delhi) airport to welcome her. People are also waiting to welcome her at our village. People are exciting to meet Vinesh and encourage her," her brother Harvinder Phogat said.

#WATCH | Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives a grand welcome at Delhi's IGI Airport



She arrived here from Paris after participating in the #Olympics2024Paris. pic.twitter.com/9GqbZkks7D — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

She will also be given a grand welcome at her native village in Balali in Haryana.

With PTI inputs