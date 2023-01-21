Headlines

Kailas Nath, popular Malayalam television and film actor, passes away at 65

This actress, sister of civil service officer, was dubbed 'Dancing Lily of Punjab', her career suffered due to Partition

Ananya Panday burns the internet with her sexy photos in pink bikini

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for 5 days; check state-wise forecast

Adah Sharma hospitalised: 5 tips to cope with your food allergy, diarrhea

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal now diagnosed with costocondritis, says 'this too shall pass'

9 tallest bowlers in the world

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say 'forever hot'

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Video: Viral Pakistani woman Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon', netizens say 'itna filter..'

This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Atif Aslam's popular song 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon' from 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' movie.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

New Delhi: Remember Ayesha? A Pakistani woman who rose to instant fame and stardom after a clip of her grooving to Lata Mangeshkar’s popular Bollywood track Mera Dil Ye Pukare went epic viral last year. Now the 18-year-old girl is again making headlines as her fan page has shared yet another video of Ayesha that has grabbed eyeballs online.  a recent video shared by Ayesha on her Instagram, This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Atif Aslam's popular song 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon' from  'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' movie. And, without a doubt, it went viral within a few hours of being posted. 

Take a look at the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayeshamanoo)


In the clip shared on Instagram, the 18-year-old internet sensation can be seen wearing a beautiful black sweater while lip-syncing to the opening lyrics of the song.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has been viewed over 1,000 times, and the numbers are still going up. 

Netizens clearly couldn't get enough of the video and flooded the comments sections with their mixed reactions.

Here are some comments from internet users:

"Without filter , ye kesi lagti hai hogi," one user wrote. "Now this is not cool," one person said. "This is dope," said another. "Awwwww how cute," a third Instagram user commented.  Many netizens added fire emoticons in the comment section.

