Video: Viral Pakistani woman Ayesha lip-syncs to 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon', netizens say 'itna filter..'

New Delhi: Remember Ayesha? A Pakistani woman who rose to instant fame and stardom after a clip of her grooving to Lata Mangeshkar’s popular Bollywood track Mera Dil Ye Pukare went epic viral last year. Now the 18-year-old girl is again making headlines as her fan page has shared yet another video of Ayesha that has grabbed eyeballs online. a recent video shared by Ayesha on her Instagram, This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Atif Aslam's popular song 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon' from 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' movie. And, without a doubt, it went viral within a few hours of being posted.

Take a look at the video here:



In the clip shared on Instagram, the 18-year-old internet sensation can be seen wearing a beautiful black sweater while lip-syncing to the opening lyrics of the song.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has been viewed over 1,000 times, and the numbers are still going up.

Netizens clearly couldn't get enough of the video and flooded the comments sections with their mixed reactions.

Here are some comments from internet users:

"Without filter , ye kesi lagti hai hogi," one user wrote. "Now this is not cool," one person said. "This is dope," said another. "Awwwww how cute," a third Instagram user commented. Many netizens added fire emoticons in the comment section.