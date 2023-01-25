Search icon
Video: Viral Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to Mask Off' song, internet reacts

This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Future's popular song 'Mask Off'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Do you remember Ayesha? A Pakistani woman who rose to stardom after a video of her dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's popular Bollywood song Mera Dil Ye Pukare went viral last year. Now, the 18-year-old girl is back in the news after her fan page shared yet another video of Ayesha that has gone viral online. This time, she can be seen lip-syncing to Future's popular song 'Mask Off' and, without a wonder, it caused quite a stir on social media within a few hours of being posted.

A post shared by Mona Darling (@pinchofvibe)

In the Instagram video, the 18-year-old internet sensation can be seen using an attractive Instagram filter while lip-syncing to the song's opening lyrics.

The video has been viewed over 106,000 times since it was shared two days ago, and the numbers are still rising.

Netizens clearly couldn't get enough of the video, and their mixed reactions flooded the comments section.

Here are some internet users' comments:

"Ye kesi lagti hai hogi without filter," one user wrote. "This is not cool," one person commented. "This is dope," another person said. "Awwwww how cute," said a third Instagram user.

