Monalisa Bhosle, originally from Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, became an internet sensation after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela with her family to sell Rudraksha beads.

Monalisa Bhosle, the viral sensation from the Maha Kumbh Mela, took her first-ever flight to Kozhikode, Kerala, on February 14. The moment was captured in a video that quickly went viral, delighting her growing fanbase.

Entrepreneur Boby Chemmanur, who had earlier hinted at Monalisa’s visit in an Instagram post, invited her to Kerala for a shop inauguration event. Sharing the news online, he wrote, “Viral star of Kumbh Mela Monalisa reaching Chemmanur, Kozhikode at 10:30 am.” The video, uploaded on February 13, has already gained over 1 million views.

As the clip circulated, social media users flooded the comments section with admiration. While some called her a "trendsetter," others praised Chemmanur for supporting her journey. Messages like “Now her life will change” and “She deserved it” reflected the excitement surrounding her rising fame.

Now, Monalisa is set to make her acting debut in The Diary of Manipur, a film directed by Sanoj Mishra, known for The Diary of West Bengal. Her rapid rise in popularity has opened new doors in the entertainment industry.

However, her journey hasn’t been without challenges. During the Maha Kumbh Mela, she faced harassment when a group of men insisted on taking pictures with her despite her refusal. The situation escalated when her brother was attacked by a group of nine men while trying to delete unauthorized photos from their phones.

Monalisa’s troubles continued when her Instagram account was hacked shortly after returning home to Madhya Pradesh from Prayagraj. Expressing her frustration in a social media video, she gave fans a glimpse into her personal struggles beyond the viral fame.

