This sweet and funny video shows how food can bring people together, and Benjamin’s attempt to master golgappe has earned him the internet’s admiration.

A heartwarming video of a British man eating golgappe, posted by an Indian woman, has gone viral. Snigdha and her husband, Benjamin, share their fun moments on their Instagram account ‘that_britishindian_couple.’ In the video, Benjamin not only enjoys golgappe but also shows others how to eat it the right way.

With a playful caption, “When your British husband demonstrates how to eat golgappe to everyone,” Benjamin fills each puri with potato, chutneys, and yogurt, and eats them with joy. His effort to learn and enjoy the snack leaves viewers smiling.

Snigdha, proud of her husband, says, “Good job, darling!” while Benjamin humorously replies, “Now, you are going to watch me eat this whole box.” Their fun and loving interaction made the video even more special.

The video has received over 1 million views. Fans love the couple's bond, and many commented on Benjamin’s enthusiasm. One user joked, “Not everyone survives the first golgappa attack, but he’s thriving!” Others praised him for embracing Indian food culture.

Some viewers even called him “Desi Jiju,” a term for someone who has become like family. The video also sparked fun comments about how British and Indian cultures blend, with one saying, “Exactly how Chicken Tikka became the National British Dish.”

