Viral video: Dog saves baby from dramatic fall, internet calls him ‘real hero’

VIRAL
Recently, a heartwarming video of a dog saving a child from a major accident has gone viral on the internet.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has made daily life easier, but it has also created new problems. It is flooded with AI-generated videos that often make it hard to differentiate between real and fake.
Recently, a heartwarming video of a dog saving a child from a major accident has gone viral on the internet. While the dog is being praised for its gestures towards the child, many believe that it is an AI-generated video.
The 8-second dramatic video shows a woman washing clothes while her child is in a stroller. Suddenly, the stroller starts rolling forward, but the dog present in the scene jumps in and quickly blocks it, saving the baby from a fall.
An overlay text on the video reads, “The adult didn’t even look nervous…but the dog’s sixth sense caught it immediately." This caption added more emotion to the clip and left many people amazed.
