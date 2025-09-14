Viral video: Dog saves baby from dramatic fall, internet calls him ‘real hero’

Recently, a heartwarming video of a dog saving a child from a major accident has gone viral on the internet.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made daily life easier, but it has also created new problems. It is flooded with AI-generated videos that often make it hard to differentiate between real and fake.

Recently, a heartwarming video of a dog saving a child from a major accident has gone viral on the internet. While the dog is being praised for its gestures towards the child, many believe that it is an AI-generated video.

A dog rescues a child from falling

The 8-second dramatic video shows a woman washing clothes while her child is in a stroller. Suddenly, the stroller starts rolling forward, but the dog present in the scene jumps in and quickly blocks it, saving the baby from a fall.

An overlay text on the video reads, “The adult didn’t even look nervous…but the dog’s sixth sense caught it immediately." This caption added more emotion to the clip and left many people amazed.

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions:

While the video was loved and praised by social media users, many questioned its authenticity.

One user wrote, ''This is AI'' Another user said, ''Dogesh at work.'' A third user commented, ''Am I the only one who noticed the strings? They literally pulled the kid.'' Another user wrote, ''Ek hi tho dil hai Dogesh bhai.. kitni baar jeetoge.''

Also read: Cobra hides in Noida ceiling light, family spends 36-hour panic before safe rescue