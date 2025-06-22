A US man, Alex Wong's Bharatanatyam fusion performance has left many Desis on Instagram impressed.

A US man, Alex Wong's Bharatanatyam fusion performance has left many Desis on Instagram impressed. Alex Wong took to his Instagram and shared his performance video, which ha now gone viral. It has over one million views. In the video, we can see Alex dacing to 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' from the 2002 Bollywood film 'Saathiya'. The song is produced by AR Rahman. The dance style was 'Bharatnatyam' fusion. Bharatnatyam is a popular Indian classical dance. Kathak, Kuchipudi, are among other popular Indian classical folk dances.

“This was my first Bharatanatyam fusion class, I found it difficult to coordinate the specific and traditional hands and footwork - it was like learning a new language!"

He also thanked Tithi Raval for the class.

Alex Wong is a popular dancer, he has around 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 2.7 million on TikTok.

Social media reacts

The graceful Bharatnatyam performance on Hindi song performed by a foreigner, has left quite a Desis impressed. Several Indian classical dance lovers were seen praising how he executed all the steps with extreme grace.

One user said, “From an Indian classical danseuse – your performance was near flawless,” read one of the top comments. Another user said, “Wow! Such grace and expressions! You are doing great, and I couldn’t say it is just your entry into Bharatanatyam!”

Third said, "You understood the assignment!! 10/10 was so graceful and filled with JOY!"

Lastly, "Incredible that you branch out to other styles from different cultures! So inspiring," another user said.